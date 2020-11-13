SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose were looking for four suspects following a brutal Halloween night attack on an employee at a FoodMaxx supermarket that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

The assault happened at the FoodMaxx on the 1500 block of Parkmoor Ave. at around 9 p.m. on October 31. San Jose police said the 37-year-old employee was retrieving shopping carts at the time of the assault, and arriving officers found the worker suffering from head and facial injuries. Paramedics were called and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

There was no information available about the motive or the circumstances that led up to the assault.

Police said one suspect was described as possibly a Hispanic male adult in his 20s, approximately six feet tall and medium build with shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a design on the front, red baggy shorts, dark-colored shoes, and a hat or beanie.

He was with three females and all were associated with a silver four-door sedan which was parked in front of the front doors of FoodMaxx.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a possible Hispanic female adult wearing a yellow face mask, black t-shirt with a design on the back, blue jeans, and dark-colored lace up shoes. The front seat passenger appeared to be a female in her late teens initially seen wearing a checkered shirt and tan shorts, with a ponytail. She changed her clothes at the car and was then seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and possibly blue checkered pants. The third female was a female adult wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, with light-colored slides and dark socks.

The suspect vehicle was a silver four-door sedan with a sunroof, tinted rear windows, and a noticeable dent on the driver’s side rear quarter panel between the gas tank and the bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brackett #4009 of the SJPD Assault Unit at 4009@sanjoseca.gov. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).