SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The Governors of all three states along the west coast issued travel advisories Friday as cases of COVID-19 continue to rapidly increase across the nation.

The advisories urged visitors heading to the west coast or returning home from other states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus. They also recommended postponing all non-essential out-of-state travel and were requesting everyone to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

The advisories come as the nation sees a second COVID-19 surge, with the U.S. seeing 10 million cases this week.

“We absolutely must take these increases seriously,” Gov. Newsom said during a recent press conference where he noted that the state’s daily case average reached 6,719.

State health officials recommend all travel remain local, except in cases when the travel is considered essential. Essential travel includes treks for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security.

“If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said.

The governors took to social media to spread the message.

“We have to rethink spending time with people from outside our households right now, including Thanksgiving and the December holidays,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wrote on social media. “This is temporary. We will get back to normal. But right now, it is just too dangerous to gather.”