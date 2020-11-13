SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — Many of the details of the 2020-21 NBA season — including actual team schedules — remain unknown, but the Golden State Warriors are planning to have fans attend games at the Chase Center in some capacity.
CBS Sports reports that the Golden State Warriors presented a plan this week to reopen the Chase Center at 50 percent capacity next season.
The team put forth the plan to state and local officials, believing their goal of filling half the seats in their San Francisco arena will be the blueprint for other teams. They are calling the plan “Operation DubNation.”
The plan includes testing every fan for COVID-19. Warriors owner Joe Lacob is prepared to spend around $30 million for tests for all fans, employees and players entering the building.
