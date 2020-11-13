Comments
NEW YORK (CBS News) — CBS News projected Friday that President-elect Biden won Georgia, bringing him to 306 Electoral College votes. The news comes just one day after CBS News projected him the winner of Arizona, another crucial red state flip for Democrats.
Georgia is likely to be the showdown for balance of power in the Senate, as Republicans currently hold a 50-48 lead but both Senate races in Georgia are going to a runoff in January.
CBS News also projected Friday that President Trump won North Carolina, based on additional reports now in from its counties. Mr. Trump adds North Carolina’s electoral votes to put his tally at 232.
You must log in to post a comment.