SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FUNDRAISER: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

ChefsGiving 2020 – Cooking for a Cause! Supporting our first responders who have battled the worst fires in the state’s history. 30 Top Chefs – from their homes to yours – to teach you some of their favorite holiday recipes, all in a video cookbook! Among the chefs participating: Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson, Andrew Zimmern, Charlie Palmer, Ryan Scott, Martin Yan, Tanya Holland, Big Jims BBQ and rocker Sammy Hagar. The series available online only, is raising funds for first responders affected by the North Bay fires. Powered by Dads That Cook and ChefsGiving – 100% of money raised goes directly to support first responders. The goal is $1 million. Support by visiting the site and subscribe to the series here:

ChefsGiving.org

CONCERT: FOR A CAUSE

Grammy Award-winning band Train are doing a concert for a cause this Saturday – they will rock the house “virtually” in a fundraiser for Family House at UCSF. The funds raised go directly to support families with kids with life-threatening illnesses. I’ll be there as emcee. Showtime is Saturday at 7 pm. This will be a most special night for a most important cause. Tickets here:

familyhouseinc.org

ON TV: TANYA’s TABLE

One of the Bay Area’s most talented and beloved Chefs Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen debuts her new show on OWN – the Oprah Winfrey Network this weekend. Tanya’s popular Oakland restaurant is doing food to go – the biscuits and friend chicken are a must-have. Set the DVR for Tanya’s Kitchen Table – Saturday at 1:30 pm.

tanyaholland.com

READ: PROMISED LAND BY BARACK OBAMA

The former president releases part one of a two-part memoir about his tenure as POTUS. Obama shares personal accounts of his life as President, Dad and husband. A must-read and especially so now as we transition to a new president, Obama’s former VP Joe Biden.

amazon.com/Promised-Land-Barack-Obama/dp/1524763160

EVENT: GROUND CONTROL TO SPACEX

Get ready for lift-off. Years of design, development, and testing have culminated in NASA officially certifying the first commercial spacecraft system in history capable of transporting humans to and from the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Launch by Crew Dragon is targeted on a Falcon 9 on Saturday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

nasa.gov/feature/nasa-and-spacex-complete-certification-of-first-human-rated-commercial-space-system

MUSIC: THE WEEKND

It’s one of the biggest music bookings of the year Super Bowl LV and The Weeknd will be the star attraction. Enjoy his funky grooves here including new song Blinding Light.

theweeknd.com

VISIT: GOLDEN GATE FERRIS WHEEL

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is the place to be with its latest attraction a 15 stories-high Ferris Wheel, called Skystar Wheel. Skystar takes visitors on a breathtaking trip, slowly turning as guests enjoy breathtaking vistas of the park, the city and the ocean. It launches as the park – the city’s crown jewel – celebrates 150 years. Sign up for a spot in a pod on the wheel via the Offical site. $12 for seniors and kids and $18 for adults.

skystarwheel.com

LISTEN: ZACK BRAFF PODCAST

Listen to 305: My Brother, Where Art Thou? with Shea Serrano from Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald on Apple Podcasts.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/305-my-brother-where-art-thou-with-shea-serrano/id1503559501?i=1000495390432

Enjoy your weekend. Stay safe and socially distance and please wear a mask.

Follow me on social platforms @liammayclem

Email Liam’s List ideas to: liamsf@aol.com