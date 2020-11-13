Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police say they have arrested the man wanted in connection to a machete attack at a Roseville convenience store.
The clerks at the Stop And Shop off Cirby Way said the incident started after the suspect didn’t have enough money to pay for his items. Surveillance video showed the man getting aggressive, then reaching into his pants and pulling out a machete.
At this point, the clerk dashed to get a phone and called the police. That’s when the man started bashing the glass barrier. Eventually, the suspect took off with some items from the store. Police say he also broke into someone’s car.
