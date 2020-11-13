SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is requesting the public’s help in identifying two men who were apparently assaulted and brought to the hospital this month.
One man is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and a beard, according to officials at the hospital.
He has several tattoos on his face, neck, hands, chest and arms and was found at Fifth and Howard streets at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A second patient was discovered unconscious on Geary Boulevard near 9th Ave. in the early hours of Nov. 4, according to hospital officials.
The hospital described the mystery patient as male, approximately 6’ tall, weighing about 200 lbs, having blue/green eyes, dark brown hair and salt-and-pepper stubble. He also has several distinctive tattoos.
Those who have information about either patient’s identity were asked to call the San Francisco Department of Public Health at 628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.
