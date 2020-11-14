SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — There’s a new brand in town, and it is pure electric and pure performance.

Newark-based Lucid Motors just debuted what it calls the world’s most powerful and efficient luxury electric sedan at Westfield Valley Fair.

“We’re looking in the luxury segment…and the primary competitors in the segment are Mercedes and Audi and BMW and companies like that,” said Senior Director of Retail Operations Zak Edson. “Yes, we have an electric vehicle, but that’s not the only attribute that customers care about.”

Lucid’s top-of-the-line Dream Edition is packed with 1080 horsepower and more than 500 miles of driving range. It costs $169,000 and goes into production next spring.

Reservations for the waitlist can be made now for $300. The least expensive version of the Lucid Air, which will be available in 2022, costs $69,900.

Right now customers can also compare different options and interiors with its VR experience at its Valley Fair studio.

“I think the car itself attracted me more than anything else,” said shopper Vharat Chaudheri. “The car looks much better than the Model S, the range is pretty good.”

Lucid also recently opened a studio at Westfield Century City. The California locations are 2 of 20 to open throughout North America by the end of next year. Other locations will include Miami, West Palm Beach, New York City, Boston, and D.C.