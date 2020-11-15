SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Ricky Ricardo, whose family-owned Ricky’s Sports Theatre and Grill has been a gathering place for Raiders and East Bay sports fans for decades, has died.

The family posted the news on the bar’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ricky,” the post said. “The family is mourning this great loss, but do appreciate all of the love, messages and condolences being sent their way.”

“Thank you ALL for the many years of memories, support and undying love and devotion. Please say a prayer and light a candle.”

The grill at 15028 Hesperian Blvd. has been open since 1946 and was struggling financially earlier this year due to the COVID pandemic.

Robert Gingery, a friend of Ricky and his wife Tina, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the struggling bar. The crowdfunding site had raised nearly $19,000 as of Saturday of its $100,000 goal.

Hundreds took to the Facebook page to voice their condolences and memories. Among them was Raiders fan Joseph Trujillo.

“OMG! REST IN PEACE BROTHER RICKY! MY heart and prayers go out to Tina and the Ricardo Family,” he wrote. “They have been such a blessing to ALL of us and the RAIDERS NATION for years. RICKY catered to my mom, aka RAIDER GLORIA, when her husband passed away. Gave us a blessed deal for services. He was always so giving. And had a passion and heart for the RAIDERS! WE LOVE YOU RICKY, AND WILL SEE YOU WHEN WE GET THERE!”

Jesse Marquez echoed those sentiments.

“R.i.p mr. ricardo thank you always making the raider nation at home in your establishment. my condolences to the family.”

As did Joseph B Matuszewski from the East Coast.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. Ricky’s was always a must when I traveled to the Bay Area from New Jersey to see the Raiders. Ricky and Tina always made you feel like family. My sincere condolences to Tina. Thank you for the great memories. Rest In Peace Ricky.”

And Michael Maysonet.

“Ricky Always Looked after me & Hired my Band “RAIDERHED” as the HouseBand for Over 20 years,..Ricky & Tina Ricardo treated me Like Family & Supported me in EVERYTHING i did,…Ill forever be Greatful & sad to know hes gone,..R.I.P my friend.”

And Shellie Olson.

“I just found out about Ricky’s passing…I worked at Ricky’s from 1986 until 2013… He was family to Me. He was a brother to Me. I will miss him forever and love him always. To Tina and Mike, I’m so sorry for your loss. Tina, You will always be a part of my life and a huge part of my heart. I wish I could be there right now to give You the biggest hug ever. If there is anything, and I mean ANYTHING I can do please my Love don’t hesitate to let Me know. I hope You know how much I love You.”