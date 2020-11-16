Comments
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A person was killed in a collision with a train Monday afternoon in Hayward, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
The collision occurred at about 2:40 p.m. with a Capitol Corridor train heading from Sacramento to San Jose, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.
The Alameda County coroner’s bureau confirmed the fatality, but is not releasing the victim’s name yet.
No one on the train was injured, Magliari said. Passengers were taken by charter bus to their destination, he said.
