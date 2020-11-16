FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Two suspects were arrested following an October shooting in Fairfield into an occupied building, police said Monday.

Fairfield police said the shooting happened on October 10 along the 1500 block of Travis Blvd. Responding officers found bullet casings in a parking lot along with a business and a car that had been struck by gunfire. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

An investigation identified two potential suspects and a suspect vehicle, and on November 13, officers found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As officers approached the car, a passenger took off of foot and threw a firearm as he ran, police said.

A perimeter was set up in the area of E. Pacific Ave. and Dover Ave., and with the assistance of a K-9 unit the suspect was found hiding in a backyard shed. He was identified as 22-year-old Fairfield resident Christopher Cornist.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old American Canyon resident Jaquan Lewis. Based on interviews with witnesses, victims and evidence recovered, police said both Lewis and Cornist were named as being responsible for the October 10th shooting.

Cornist was booked into the county jail for assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, firearm offenses, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting/delaying an officer. Lewis was booked into the county jail for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Fairfield PD Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600 and reference case # 20-10458.