SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers Monday announced they have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team said players who are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, only their roster status.

Armstead had three tackles in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He has 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. With the team on a bye week, it’s possible Armstead does not miss any games. The next game is scheduled for November 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne returned to the active roster Sunday after being placed on the COVID-19 list twice over the last week and a half, and was forced to miss the game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts.

On November 4, a little over 24 hours before they were to host the Green Bay Packers, the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers were forced to shut down their training facility because a positive COVID-19 test that was later revealed to have been on Bourne.

The wide receiver tested negative the following day just hours before the depleted 49ers lost to the Packers 34-17. While the 49er players who were held out of the game tested negative the next day, one Packers player tested positive.

Last week — in which the US shattered a daily record with more than 184,000 new cases on Friday — the NFL reported that 15 players and 41 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 during the latest round of testing.

The NFL and the players union have agreed on strict protocols, including extensive testing, and recently adopted more stringent measures for those considered high-risk contacts. Tests are administered daily. Players and personnel who had high-risk close contacts must quarantine for five days.