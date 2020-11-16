APTOS, Santa Cruz County (CBS SF) – A Santa Cruz County man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following multiple collisions and a rollover crash that was captured on video Sunday afternoon.

According to the Santa Cruz division of the California Highway Patrol, the driver struck a parked pickup truck at the Deer Park Shopping Center in Aptos sometime after 4 p.m.

Several minutes later, an eyewitness recorded the man driving his 1999 Honda Accord, striking several objects in the area of Rio Del Mar Blvd and Townsend Drive, including the side of a bridge. The driver was then seen striking trees and shrubs in front of a home and then driving off, before rolling over.

“Party’s over,” the eyewitness said after the man crashed.

The eyewitness then got out of his vehicle and asked if the driver was alright. “Are you okay, man? I saw you run into all kinds of stuff, dude,” he said.

The man, who was wearing a Joe Montana jersey, responded to the eyewitness by saying, “Are you a cop?”

Authorities said 46-year-old Antonio Ayala of Aptos was arrested for DUI and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. It was not immediately known when Ayala would appear in court on the charge.

“As we head into the holiday season, please remember that a DUI crash, or arrest is preventable,” the Santa Cruz CHP said in a statement on its Facebook page, urging the public to designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or call a taxi or rideshare if they are too impaired to drive.