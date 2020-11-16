SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – City officials in San Francisco announced new COVID-19 restrictions Monday as the state re-assigned the city into the Red Tier over a surge in cases locally and statewide.

Beginning Tuesday, non-essential offices, which were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity late last month, must return to 100% remote and telework operations. Meanwhile, fitness centers must reduce capacity from 25% to 10%.

Health officials said other sectors can remain open, including outdoor gyms and fitness centers, outdoor dining, restaurants offering takeout, along with shopping and personal care services. Elementary and middle schools, and cultural and family activities such as museums and aquariums are also allowed to continue operations.

Mayor London Breed’s office said the city is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. From October 10 to November 10, the 7-day average of daily new cases has risen from 29 to 97. Meanwhile, the case rate per 100,000 people has risen from a low of 3.7 to more than 10 this week.

Last week, the city suspended indoor dining and paused the reopening of additional schools to in-person learning over rising cases.

“The increased rate of new COVID-19 cases in San Francisco means that we need to make some additional adjustments to slow the spread of the virus in our community. We need to make these hard choices now so that we can save lives and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

The new restrictions coincide with actions taken by the state to ward off a staggering rise in coronavirus cases throughout the region. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday announced 41 of the state’s 58 counties have been moved to the Purple Tier, which has the most COVID-19 restrictions.

“Daily cases, though, in the state of California have doubled just in the last 10 days. This is simply the fastest increase California has seen since the start of this pandemic,” Newsom said at his weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Before Monday’s announcement, San Francisco reached the least restrictive Yellow Tier under the state’s reopening plan.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays looming, officials also urged residents to avoid large gatherings.

“I know that people want to spend time with their family and friends this Thanksgiving, but this year we need to all stay home as much as possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and avoid gathering with people who don’t live with us. I know it’s difficult, but it’s an important step we can each take to stay safe and protect the health of our entire community,” Breed said.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, recommended no travel this holiday season.

“The choices we make in the next two weeks will save lives and determine the remainder of this holiday season. COVID-19 is not resting and neither can we,” Colfax said.

Last week, SFDPH urged residents who decide to travel to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.