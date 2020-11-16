SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters were battling a fire at auto dealership, in San Jose.

Multiple units responded to the structure fire on 1st Street near Humboldt Street shortly after 7 p.m., according to San Jose Fire Department.

The fire started behind the office building while the owners were inside.

An employee went to the rear of the building with a fire extinguisher but the fire roared in from the alleyway, fire spokesman Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

Traffic was being rerouted.

Multiple units are on scene of a structure fire at an auto dealership, on S 1st St, near Humboldt St. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident. pic.twitter.com/O6vlcpczDY — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) November 17, 2020

According to Captain Cloutier, there was significant damage to the office but no autos were damaged.

No word as to how the fire started and no reports of injuries.

