FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen pickup truck into a liquor store in Fremont early Monday and took lottery tickets and other items.

An employee at Meadow Square Liquor Store on Blacow Road called 911 about 3:30 a.m. to report that someone had intentionally reversed a truck into the store’s front door.

The male suspect, who took lottery tickets, cigarette lighters and part of a cash register, also demanded the employee’s phone but he refused to hand it over.

After that the suspect fled, police said.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle, abandoned with the engine running, a short distance away on Mauna Loa Park Drive.

The truck, a white Ford F350, had been reported stolen out of Hayward, police said.

No injuries were reported. A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

