MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Police in Martinez were determining what caused the death of a man whose body was found in Alhambra Creek Monday.
Officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the area behind the 900 block of Ferry St. to a report of a “man down” who was unresponsive with some visible injuries, Martinez police said.
The man, who was White and in his 50s, was determined to have died before officers arrived. His identity was being withheld until his next of kin could be identified.
Martinez police detectives were at the scene investigating the man’s death. No other information was immediately available.
