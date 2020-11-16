ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — An Alameda man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery where the two residents were held at gunpoint while the residence was ransacked, authorities said.
Investigators said the incident took place during the morning of Nov 4th in a home in the 2400 Block of Glenview St.
During their investigation, officers learned that a single male suspect entered a residence and held two victims at gunpoint, and proceeded to walk the victims through their home while taking property before fleeing the area.
Evidence led police to determine that Alameda resident Diallo Hill was the suspect in the crime. On Thursday, Hill was taken into custody without incident by the Alameda Police Department and the US Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.
During his arrest, officers found additional evidence linking Hill to the home invasion robbery. As the investigation was ongoing, additional details will not be provided at this time.
Hill was booked into Alameda County Jail.
Alameda police issued a few tips to help improve the safety of your home and neighborhood.
- Ensure all points of entry are locked when not in use, including doors, windows, and garages.
- Never leave a spare home key in your vehicle or hidden outside.
- Install and use alarm systems when you are away from home or when staying in for an extended period.
- Do not leave garden tools or ladders outside of your home. These items can assist burglars in gaining access to your residence.
- Never automatically open your front door without verifying the visitor’s identity.
- Install motion-sensor lights on the side of your home and other areas that criminals may use to conceal themselves.
- Install surveillance cameras and use signs to alert potential criminals to their presence.
