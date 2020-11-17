SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With a surge in coronavirus cases, the information you need to know is coming fast and furious. Here’s a roundup of the COVID stories we’ve published over the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Creating A Cancer Crisis As Patients Delay Screenings For Early Detection

SAN FRANCISCO — As California and the Bay Area prepares for a worrisome new outbreak in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, a second public health crisis has emerged: a massive drop in cancer screenings. More advanced cancers are a result, with fewer options to treat the disease. That’s what happened to Richard Wehmeyer and his family. In 2019, doctors found a tiny nodule on his lung and urged him to do a follow-up with additional scans in a few months. “Christmas came, and after Christmas you know the pandemic hit and the whole scare of that,” explained Richard’s son Nic. Nic is immunocompromised due to a kidney transplant. When the pandemic hit, the whole family decided to shelter in place together to protect everyone’s health. They took reasonable and well-known precautions to minimize any risk of a COVID-19 infection. Read More

Newsom Considering A Curfew To Stop Recent Surge Of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he is considering a curfew for the state, given the sharp increase in cases of COVID-19. “We also are considering, full disclosure and a bit of a preview, the notion of a curfew,” Newsom said during a news conference during which he announced new restrictions in much of the state. “We have a lot of questions about what that looks like, what it doesn’t look like. Who does it impact, who doesn’t it impact? What does a real curfew look like, just certain kinds of industry and business activities. “Any restriction, it hurts our businesses,” said Haci Kurt of Ristorante Rocca. In New York, restaurants and bars have a 10 o’clock curfew. If customers stay later, the establishment faces a $10,000 fine. Other states and countries have curfews, too, which the governor of California now says he is studying. Read More

Health Officials Urge Families To Reconsider Travel, Large Gatherings Thanksgiving

WALNUT CREEK — A surge in coronavirus cases has prompted a crackdown in California just a week before the Thanksgiving break, a time when many had planned to travel and celebrate with family and friends. Local public health officials are making a plea for residents to reconsider those plans. But one health expert KPIX spoke with has very little hope that enough people will change their plans to stop the spread of the virus. Holiday shopping is in full swing in downtown Walnut Creek but some feel the Grinch has stolen Thanksgiving as public health officers throughout the Bay Area make a plea. We strongly discourage travel outside the Bay Area. Strongly discourage travel,” said Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Sara Cody. Read More

‘COVID Fatigue Is Exhausting’; Newsom Offers Mea Culpa For Attending Party During Pandemic Surge

SACRAMENTO — After announcing a return to tough restrictions statewide amid a surge in COVID cases Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized for a slip in his own behavior for attending a friend’s birthday party at an exclusive wine country restaurant. Newsom has drawn criticism for attended a Nov. 6 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, one of his political advisers, at the world-renowned French Laundry in Yountville. The party hosted more than 12 people from outside the household, which defies state guidelines on public gatherings during the pandemic. “I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge something before we go into the Q and A,” the governor said during his weekly COVID update news conference on Monday. “A few weeks ago I was asked to go to a friend’s 50th birthday — my wife and I — a friend that I have known for almost 20 years. A friend who had put a lot of time and energy into his 50th birthday.” Read More

Stanford Disavows Statements From Hoover Institution Fellow, White House Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas

STANFORD — Stanford University is disassociating itself from Dr. Scott Atlas, a White House science advisor who has the ear of President Donald Trump and who has issued statements on the coronavirus pandemic that run counter to widely-accepted guidance and the administration’s own health experts. Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has no background in infectious diseases or epidemiology, is a senior fellow at Stanford’s conservative-leaning Hoover Institution public policy think tank. The university on Monday said it had been asked to comment on recent statements by Atlas, who is currently on leave from his position at the Hoover Institution. Read More

San Francisco Orders Non-Essential Offices Closed, Cuts Gym Capacities In Return To Red Tier

SAN FRANCISCO — City officials in San Francisco announced new COVID-19 restrictions Monday as the state re-assigned the city into the Red Tier over a surge in cases locally and statewide. Beginning Tuesday, non-essential offices, which were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity late last month, must return to 100% remote and telework operations. Meanwhile, fitness centers must reduce capacity from 25% to 10%. Health officials said other sectors can remain open, including outdoor gyms and fitness centers, outdoor dining, restaurants offering takeout, along with shopping and personal care services. Elementary and middle schools, and cultural and family activities such as museums and aquariums are also allowed to continue operations. Read More

Santa Clara County Tumbles To Purple Tier As Infections, Hospitalizations Soar

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County officials asked residents Monday to cancel any travel plans and use caution in interactions outside of their immediate household during the Thanksgiving holiday because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county and the state. The announcement outlining the stricter measures came on the same day Governor Gavin Newsom announced rollbacks of COVID infection tiers in 41 counties, most now bumped back to the most restrictive Purple Tier, including the entire Bay Area, as the state’s daily cases doubled over the past 10 days. The change takes effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. While Santa Clara County hospital capacity remains robust, the uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations has health officials urging the public to “double-down” on safety protocols, in an efforts to avoid overburdening the system with sick patients. Read More

Alameda, Contra Costa Counties Restore Restrictions For Return To Purple Tier

OAKLAND — Following suit with other parts of the Bay Area, Alameda and Contra Costa County health officials on Monday announced they were returning to the Purple Tier due to the increase in local COVID-19 cases. “Due to very rapid and widespread increases in COVID-19 cases, the California Department of Public Health has modified its Blueprint for a Safer Economy to allow for a faster, more nimble response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release issued by the county read. “Like other Bay Area counties, the Alameda County COVID-19 case rate continues to increase daily and hospitalizations are also on the rise.” “The return to the Purple Tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy comes with some additional requirements for businesses and community activities not imposed in Contra Costa since summer,” East Bay health officials added in the Contra Costa County release on the new changes. Read More

San Mateo County Adds Restrictions In Return To Red Tier, Keeps Indoor Dining Open

REDWOOD CITY — Health officials in San Mateo County announced new COVID-19 rollbacks Monday, as the county was shifted back to the more restrictive Red Tier with cases rising throughout California. The changes are effective Tuesday, November 17, according to a county statement. Indoor dining capacity has been reduced to a maximum of 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer. The county remains one of the few places in the Bay Area to allow for indoor dining, as neighboring San Francisco closed indoor dining last week. Six other counties in the Bay Area are in the Purple Tier, the state’s most restrictive which does not allow for any indoor dining. Read More

Stimulus Package Update: Politicians Still Can’t Agree On Type Of Aid Or How Much To Spend

SAN FRANCISCO — Both Democrats and Republicans agree on the need for a second round of economic stimulus. What they disagree on is what form that stimulus should take and how much it should cost. Little progress has been made since the election. What can be done in the lame-duck session leading up the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden remains to be seen. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday, “our focus in the Congress now, in this lame duck, continues to be on COVID relief. This is a red alert, all hands on deck. As Leader Schumer and I discussed yesterday, this is an emergency of the highest magnitude…” President Trump recently tweeted his support for another big round of stimulus once again. Read More

Newsom Sounds Alarm As Case Numbers Skyrocket; All Bay Area Counties Move Back Multiple Tiers

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that state health officials are “pulling an emergency brake” on California’s COVID-19 pandemic response, increasing restrictions in 40 counties including the entire Bay Area as the state’s daily cases doubled over the past 10 days. State officials specifically addressed a number of counties in the Bay Area moving multiple tiers backwards in the state’s risk-assessment system this week as case number spiked. San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties have moved to the Red Tier, while Alameda, Napa, Solano, Contra Costa, Santa Clara counties moved to the Purple Tier. Sonoma County remained in the Purple Tier, where it has been since the system was introduced. Read More

San Francisco Relocates COVID Testing Site From SoMa To Alemany Farmer’s Market

SAN FRANCISCO — In an effort to improve access to COVID testing in neighborhood hard hit by the illness, San Francisco officials announced Monday they were relocating a public health coronavirus test site from South Of Market to the Alemany Farmer’s Market. Mayor London N. Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said the test site will open on Tuesday and operate five days a week with the capacity to test as many as 500 people a day. According to health officials, the southeast sector of San Francisco carries a disproportionate virus burden and the reallocation of these 500 tests to that part of the city is a critical component for fighting the spread of the virus. Read More

49ers Place Arik Armstead On Reserve/COVID-19 List

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers Monday announced they have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team said players who are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, only their roster status. Armstead had three tackles in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He has 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. With the team on a bye week, it’s possible Armstead does not miss any games. The next game is scheduled for November 29 against the Los Angeles Rams. 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne returned to the active roster Sunday after being placed on the COVID-19 list twice over the last week and a half, and was forced to miss the game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts. Read More