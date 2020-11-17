SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are searching for a motorcyclist who struck a 90-year-old woman in a hit and run collision in the city’s Diamond Heights neighborhood last week.
SFPD said the woman was struck while she was crossing the intersection of Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street around 3:10 p.m. on November 11. The motorcyclist left the scene before police arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Additional details about the woman’s condition was not immediately available.
Surveillance photos released by police on Tuesday showed the suspect was wearing a dark helmet and a light colored coat at the time of the incident. Police are asking local residents and business owners to check any video surveillance footage to help identify the suspect and the motorcycle.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.” Tips can be given anonymously.
