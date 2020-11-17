FREMONT (CBS SF) – Detectives have arrested an East Bay man suspected of nearly two dozen convenience store robberies that have taken place in the Bay Area since October.

According to Fremont police, 40-year-old Nelson Ramirez of Union City was taken into custody on Tuesday after an investigation that involved multiple agencies.

Ramirez is suspected of over 20 robberies, including at least five incidents in Fremont. Among the Fremont stores victimized include the Arco gas station on the 35000 block of Fremont Boulevard, the 7-Eleven on the 100 block of Washington Boulevard, the Quik Stop on the 38000 block of Farwell Drive and the Chevron on the 39000 block of Paseo Padre Parkway.

He is also a suspect in robberies that took place in Newark, Union City, Hayward, Mountain View, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Campbell, and Los Altos.

Police said the man robbed the stores at gunpoint, claiming he was doing so because of his sick child.

On Monday, detectives identified a suspect vehicle that was spotted at several of the targeted businesses. Several hours later, the vehicle was found in Union City.

Officers detained Ramirez on an outstanding traffic warrant. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found clothing used in the robberies and a replica handgun. Police said Ramirez also admitted that he did not have a sick child, or any children at all.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on multiple counts on armed robbery.

According to jail records, Ramirez is being held on $1.1 million bail. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to call Detective Jared Madsen at 510-790-6900 or by email at jmadsen@fremont.gov.