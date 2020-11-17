SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Google has confirmed an outage affecting its Nest products which include smart home security systems, thermostats and the company’s mobile apps.
The outage was affecting users across the U.S. as well as the U.K. and other European countries, according to data from DownDetector.com.
A tweet from Google Nest support said it was aware of the issue and investigating.
We're aware of an issue affecting some Google Nest devices and the Google Nest App and are currently investigating.
— Google Nest Support (@googlenesthelp) November 17, 2020
A Nest status dashboard indicated the outage involved live cams, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, thermostats and mobile apps. The outage also was affecting the ability to pair devices.
Google acquired Nest Labs in 2014 and by 2019, Google announced its Google Home products would be marketed under the Google Nest brand.
