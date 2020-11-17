LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A judge presiding over a lawsuit by the City of Lafayette against PG&E over a plan by the utility to remove a group of trees has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the tree removal, according to the city.

The 17 trees are on East Bay Regional Park District property within the City of Lafayette along the Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail. Their planned removal is part of a PG&E initiative to remove trees so workers have easier access to gas transmission lines in an emergency.

Judge Dennis Montali of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California issued the limited temporary restraining order Tuesday, after the city argued PG&E failed to comply with a 2017 Tree Removal Agreement which stipulates that the utility cannot remove trees within Lafayette city limits until all obligations in the agreement have been met.

A follow-up hearing was to be held later this week.

According to the city, PG&E has not met its obligations to “provide all information required by the City’s Tree Protection Regulations,” which prompted the city to host a special City Council meeting and decide to file the lawsuit to prevent PG&E from removing the trees.

The community group Save Lafayette Trees says PG&E’s ongoing efforts to remove trees around its pipelines are an unnecessary and destructive program that diverts money and time away from important gas pipeline safety projects.

PG&E maintains the removal of trees is needed when they pose a high potential for wildfire risk, and individual trees are evaluated for safety using an assessment tool which uses a number of factors to determine the overall risk.