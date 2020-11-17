Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART service was recovering after an obstruction on the tracks at the Colma station was causing major delays for East Bay-bound trains on Tuesday afternoon.
The transit agency issued an advisory at 12:18 p.m. about the problem, saying it was affecting trains heading toward Antioch.
Less than 40 minutes later, the obstruction had been cleared and regular service was resuming. No details were immediately available from BART about what had blocked the tracks.
