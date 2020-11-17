SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cold front swept over the Bay Area Tuesday morning, bringing with it light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds throughout the region.

KPIX 5 weather anchor Mary Lee said the winds will increase as the front passes through the Bay Area, starting in the North Bay.

“The rain arrives first to the North Bay this morning, then the rest of the Bay Area and San Francisco Peninsula and East Bay by late morning, and finally to the South Bay by early afternoon,” said Lee.

The National Weather Service said there would be wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph in the region`s ridges and peaks. In the lower elevations and near the coast, southerly winds were gusting up to 25 to 35 mph. Lingering showers were likely the rest of the evening into early Wednesday with the highest rainfall totals likely over the North Bay and along the coastal ranges, the weather service said.

The windy conditions prompted a small craft advisory which was in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday for the San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. The weather service said inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

In the Sierra, a winter storm warning was in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy wet snow expected above 6,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches were expected, 12 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph Tuesday, and over 100 mph for exposed Sierra ridges.

The weather service urged people to avoid travel in the Sierra, and to be prepared for long delays with extra food, water and clothing.

San Francisco has a 90 percent chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., accompanied by highs in the mid-60s, and low at night in the mid-50s. Winds will be 11 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts as high as 25 mph.

Walnut Creek is forecast to have some rain before 3 p.m., then showers through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Highs during the day will be in the upper 60s before lows at night reach the low 50s. Winds are expected to be 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Similarly, rain is forecast in San Jose between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., before a 60 percent chance of showers the rest of the afternoon. High will reach the mid-60s, before cooling to the low 50s at night. Winds will be 10 to 13 mph, with 24 mph gusts.

Santa Rosa will be much cooler, with high in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 40s. A 100 percent chance of precipitation is forecast throughout the day, with stronger showers in the afternoon. Winds will average 8 to 11 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 25 mph.