CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Apple settled a lawsuit this week for $113 million that attorney generals from 34 states filed against the tech company over failing to inform customers that software updates would slow down older iPhones.

The suit focused on the company’s 2016 software upgrade that hindered the performance of iPhones with aging batteries. In December of the following year, Apple apologized “for failing to adequately communicate with customers about the effects of the update.” The company admitted that update had contained “features intended to prevent unexpected shutdowns but caused some users to suffer longer launch times and other reductions in performance,” according to a press release from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office.

“Just like a patient needs to know the side effects before swallowing a pill, a consumer needs to know what they’re getting before clicking on a software update, especially when it could throttle their phone,” Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

The company, based in Cupertino, settled​ with several parties, including the Alameda County and Santa Clara County District Attorney’s offices, as well as several other county offices and the California Attorney General’s Office. California will receive $24.6 million of the total settlement.

Another suit, a private class action case in federal court in San Jose, also reached a tentative settlement that pays restitution up to $500 million to consumers who were affected.

