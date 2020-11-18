PACHECO (CBS SF) — A woman who was a passenger in a car was killed in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Pacheco Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened at around 10:25 a.m. along northbound lanes of I-680 just south of state Highway 4.
The CHP said a 2003 Nissan 350z lost control and veered from the traffic lanes into the concrete center divider, then veered back across all lanes of traffic into the concrete sound wall.
A 20-year-old woman Milpitas resident who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 22-year-old male driver – also from Milpitas – was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek with major injuries, the CHP said.
Their identities would be released by the Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office after notifying next of kin.
The CHP said it was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Anyone who saw the collision or the events leading up to it was urged to contact the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.
