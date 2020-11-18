SARATOGA (CBS SF) – An AK-47 assault rifle was recovered and a 24-year-old man was arrested following a police pursuit and crash in Santa Clara County on Monday night, deputies said.

According to the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near Saratoga Avenue and Highway 85 in Saratoga for a red light violation around 9:10 p.m. The driver did not pull over and led them on a pursuit down the highway.

The pursuit ended when the driver attempted to exit at Winchester Blvd. about three miles away and lost control, ending up in an embankment. Deputies said the driver ran away from the crash scene.

During a search of the vehicle, an unregistered and loaded AK-47 was found, according to deputies.

With the help of Campbell Police, deputies were able to locate the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Erik Sanchez Jr., nearby. Deputies said Sanchez is a convicted felon and was on probation for grand theft.

Sanchez was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

No other injuries were reported.

Sanchez faces multiple charges, including evading a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a short barreled rifle, possession of a high capacity magazine, misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving without a license.

According to jail records, Sanchez is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas without bail. Sanchez is expected to appear in court on Thursday.