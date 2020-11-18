BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – A man was found dead following a fire that broke out at a home in Berkeley on Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called to a home burning on the 1700 block of 8th Street in the city’s Northwest neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and a partial roof collapse. A second alarm was called.
Crews were able to control the fire shortly before 9:30 p.m., officials said. During a search, firefighters found an older man who died inside the structure. Officials also determined that the man lived there.
The man’s identity was not immediately available as of late Wednesday night.
Firefighters will remain on the scene through the overnight hours. Both the Berkeley Fire Department and the Berkeley Police Department are conducting an investigation.
