SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A Benicia man suspected of being the so-called “NorCal Rapist” has been found guilty of raping nine women by a jury in Sacramento Wednesday morning.

Roy Charles Waller, 60, was found guilty on all 46 counts he was facing a nearly month-long trial and jury deliberations of only two and a half hours.

Waller was accused of raping nine women in six different cities in Northern California between 1991 and 2006. The DNA match in the case was made through the genealogy website that was used to catch the Golden State Killer.

Law enforcement has also linked Waller to at least eight other sexual assaults in six Northern California counties.

“We want to thank the jurors for their time and diligence in reaching this quick and definitive verdict,” said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office in a prepared statement. “Nine victims waited for more than 20 years for this moment and it is only with the use of Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) and the science of DNA that it has come. This is their day.”

Waller was arrested in September of 2018 as he arrived for work at the University of California, Berkeley, where he had been employed in the Environment, Health & Safety office since 1992.

The DNA match had come to light just 10 days prior to Waller’s arrest.

Investigators believe the NorCal Rapist reign of terror began with an assault of a woman in her Rohnert Park townhouse in 1991 and then continued as far south as Vallejo in 1992 and Martinez in 1996.

Martinez police said the suspect wore a skeleton mask and attacked a woman in Martinez on Halloween and then called her at work less than three weeks afterward to apologize.

In the Central Valley, the rapist has been linked with attacks as far north as Chico and as far south as Sacramento, Davis and Woodland.

Authorities say the NorCal Rapist targeted petite Asian women in their 20s and 30s. He was armed in many of the assaults and often wore a mask.