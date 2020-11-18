SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Vatican may be investigating a South Bay bishop for his handling of sex abuse allegations in his previous diocese.
San Jose Bishop Oscar Cantu served in the diocese of Las Cruces, New Mexico from 2013 to 2018.
While no specifics about the investigation have been released, on Tuesday the Catholic News Agency published an article about a possible Vatican
investigation into the handling of clerical misconduct during Cantu’s time as Bishop of the Diocese of Las Cruces.
SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said it believes the investigation is likely related to hiding information about clergy abusers from the public.
A Vatican official stressed to the Catholic News Agency that the investigation is preliminary and no formal charges have been brought.
The investigation is part of a zero-tolerance policy implemented by Pope Francis.
In a statement released Wednesday, Bishop Cantu said he supports the protocols “to ensure the accountability of bishops and to bring justice and healing to victims/survivors” and noted that he intends “to cooperate fully with any inquiry.”
