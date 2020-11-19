SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose State Spartans football matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, due to a COVID-19 case in the Fresno State program.

“Though we have dutifully followed all proper protocols, and have received continual guidance from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, we unfortunately have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within our football program,” said Fresno State athletics director Terry Tumey.

“In coordination with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and extensive contract tracing efforts, we have identified additional student-athletes who, per public health protocols, are required to be quarantined as a precaution,” Tumey went on to say.

The officials San Jose State Football Twitter account posted a message from SJSU Head Coach Brent Brennan that read in part, “While there is disappointment about not playing a game this weekend, this is another reminder of how important it is to follow all health and safety guidelines to beat COVID-19.”

A statement from @CoachBrennan regarding the cancelation of the game vs Fresno State.#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/tufvm4T0gs — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 20, 2020

The Mountain West Conference has declared the game as a “no contest,” with no plan to reschedule the game.

The Spartans have had a historic start this season, which started in late October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, going 4-0 for the first time since 1955. The Spartans defense has been a big part of the hot start, ranking 10th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 15.2 points per game.

SJSU’s next scheduled game is at Boise State on November 28. The last time the Spartans started a season with a 5-0 record was in 1939.