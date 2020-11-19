FREMONT (CBS SF) — Seven vehicles used in sideshow activities were seized Wednesday, Fremont police said.
Officers targeted vehicles involved in illegal sideshow activities within the city of Fremont and obtained seizure warrants to impound cars used in recent sideshows for up to 30 days.
In total, seven vehicles from locations throughout the Bay Area were seized and impounded.
“Sideshows endanger the lives of the drivers, spectators and innocent bystanders and have increasingly become more violent. Some sideshow participants have brought guns and have indiscriminately discharged them with no regard to human life,” Lt. Ariel Quimson said in a news release.
According to Quimson, a recent sideshow in Fremont’s Ardenwood area resulted in someone getting robbed at gunpoint.
Additionally, Quimson said officers often are met with sideshow participants discharging firearms and throwing rocks and bottles at police and their vehicles.
Anyone with questions or tips regarding sideshows is urged to call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6760.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.