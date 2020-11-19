SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect driver and two police officers were injured in a crash that followed a vehicle pursuit in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood Thursday morning.
San Francisco police said officers began the chase at around 3:22 a.m. in the area of Castro and Market Streets. The suspect car, a blue Honda, crashed into the garage of a building in the area of Fillmore and Waller streets. A second police car also crashed in the area of the intersection, hitting a fire hydrant.
The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two officers in the second police car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation was still in the early stages and police urged anyone with information to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or anonymously Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
