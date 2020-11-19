OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has surprised the organizer of an Oakland community group whose delivery truck was stolen and damaged by providing his organization with a new truck.

Cesar Cruz’s organization Homies Empowerment feeds thousands of people in need and their truck was stolen last month. It was eventually found on an Oakland street but with major damage, and the group had launched an online fundraiser for the needed repairs.

More than 2,000 people wait in long lines every week to get food and other household items from the Homies Empowerment food pantry. Most were working before COVID-19 wiped out their jobs.

The group’s only truck was a gift. It had been allowing volunteers to gather donations from stores and warehouses.

In a video posted to social media, Curry presented Cruz with the keys to a new truck.

Curry, who parterned with the Warriors sponsor Rakuten for the presentation, also surprised one of the group’s volunteers with a gift. The volunteer, Angelica, lost her job due to the COVID-19 but continued to work to help others despite her own situation.

Curry presented her with a $10,000 check to help with her expenses.

“I’ve been so inspired by people who are still making time to give back to their communities, even with everything going on right now,” Curry said in a video documenting the presentation which was posted on social media. “I decided to team up with my friends at Rakuten to pay it forward and surprise a deserving few with a little joy of their own.”

“It’s a relief, especially for my family during these hard times we are all going through,” said Angelica through an interpreter. “To pay my bills and my rent, for giving me this money which is of great help to me, thank you very much.”