ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody and a 43-year-old man dead after a violent Wednesday evening confrontation on an Antioch street, authorities said.
Antioch police said officers responded to a trouble call around 7:15 p.m. to the canal between Lemontree Way and Manzanita Way. Upon arrival, they discovered a severely injured 43-year-old man. They attempted life-saving measures, but the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation found the victim and the suspect, a 30-year-old man, were involved in an argument, and the suspect struck the victim in the head, rendering him unconscious.
The suspect then fled the scene but was located a short time later. The suspect, whose identity was not immediately available, was arrested for alleged murder and was booked in the County Jail in Martinez with bail set at $1 million.
Anyone with information regarding the altercation and assault can submit anonymous tips via test to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH.
You must log in to post a comment.