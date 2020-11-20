SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: TURKEY AND TRIMMINGS

Allow Wayfare Tavern in SF to take care of your Thanksgiving dinner this year. The Tyler Florence inspired menu provides everything you need for a delicious, elegant dinner. Simply heat, serve & enjoy a relaxing holiday meal in the comfort of home. Wine and Bottled Party Size Cocktails also available to order.

Turkey Dinner includes: – shrimp cocktail: 6 pieces, cocktail sauce; 15 lbs all natural, organic turkey, fully cooked and butchered; 2 sides of your choice (1lb each); 32 oz cranberry naval orange sauce; 32 oz roasted turkey gravy; 4 popovers. $175.00

wayfaretavern.com

EAT: TURKEY DAY WITH AN INDIAN TWIST

RITU by Chef Rupam is serving up Indian Soul Food for Thanksgiving. A few selections from the tasty feast include:

Spicey pumpkin & lentil soup.

Tandori Turkey, giblet masala, cranberry chutney Brioche and Naan stuffing with spices. The sweet ending by way of a caramelized white mousse. $100 for 2, $200 for 4. Order by Sunday. Pick up on Turkey Day eve from 5-8.30pm via Toq, by phone: (415) 874-9045, or online.

ritusf.com

GOBBLE GOBBLE: AT PLUMED HORSE

South Bay residents have an invitation to Thanksgiving from Chef Peter Armelino and the team at Plumed Horse in Saratoga. Join in for a unique, tantalizing four-course Thanksgiving dining experience on one of three heated outdoor dining areas. For the first time ever they are extending Thanksgiving dining hours, opening at 12:00 pm, seating until 8:00 pm. Cost is $135/person.

plumedhorse.com

THANKSGIVING: AL FRESCO FEAST

Chef Mathew Dolan and the Twenty-Five Lusk team invite you to an al fresco rooftop Turkey Day experience on Thanksgiving from 1pm – 8pm. You can also order your family feast to enjoy at home. Pick up Wednesday.

The menu includes:- Turkey Breast Roulade, Confit Turkey Thigh, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Sausage Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Chicories, Traditional Turkey Gravy, Organic Sonoma Apple Pie. Dinner for two $120.

25lusk.com

READ: IN FULL BLOOM

Crazy ex-girlfriend star Rachel Bloom adds author to our credentials with the release of her book I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are. It’s a rib-tickling read by the Emmy award-winning funny woman.

racheldoesstuff.com

FUNDRAISER: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

Three Michelin-starred Chef Dominique Crenn joins the brigade of 30 chefs participating in ChefsGiving 2020 – Cooking for a Cause! The effort Supports our First Responders who have battled the worst fires in the history of the Western Region.

Top Chefs & celebrities from their homes to yours teach you some of their favorite holiday recipes – all in one big delish Video Cookbook!!

Among those participating Chefs Marcus Samuelson, Andrew Zimmern, Martin Yan, Tanya Holland, Big Jims BBQ and rocker SAMMY Hagar. I also cook my mum’s Shepherd Pie with friend & legendary Chef Roland Passot. Powered by Dads That Cook and ChefsGiving, the goal of this fundraising effort is 1 million dollars!!

Please subscribe to the series (donation of $25) and learn new recipes for the holidays. Sign up by Nov 30th with a chance to win Williams-Sonoma giveaways. Honored to be one of the Co-founders of ChefsGiving2020.

ChefsGiving.org

FRIENDSGIVING: WORLD RECORD TRY

Join food blogger “What’s Gaby Cooking”and rock star Belle English from the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen for a Virtual Friendsgiving Dinner Party benefiting St. Jude this Sunday.

Be a part of history as they attempt to break the world record for the Largest Virtual Dinner Party. During the LIVE event, Gaby and Belle will answer all of your Thanksgiving questions, give away prizes and raise money for a good cause.

Donations made during the event to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be matched by Williams Sonoma.

fb.me/e/1P0vykz4f

SIP & STAY: WINE COUNTRY GETAWAY

Enjoy the best of wine country with a stay at Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa. Imbibe at any one of nine tasting rooms, serving up the best of wine country. Dinner and brunch is served at Olive & Hay – a farm-to-table dining experience. While soaking up the sights and sounds of wine country treat yourself to a treatment in their luxurious spa. Check the website for special holiday offerings – you’ll be jolly glad you did.

meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort

SUPPORT: WILD AID

Wild Aid is celebrating 20 years of conservation and education with a virtual gala. Join friends of the organization Bo Derek, Ed Norton, Rob Thomas and yours truly for a one-of-a-kind, wild and wonderful event. Admission is complimentary, donations appreciated and includes a virtual African Safari.

wildaid.ejoinme.org/webinarregistration

Happy Turkey Day!!

