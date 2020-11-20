PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – The Pleasanton Police Department has launched an investigation to two suspicious fires that burned playground equipment at city parks, including a fire that took place early Friday morning.
Officers responded to Hansen Park on Black Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday after reports of a fire. Police said the fire caused “significant damage” to the play structure, which is estimated at more than $75,000.
The latest fire follows a similar incident a couple miles away at Creekside Park on Las Positas Boulevard on November 8. In that fire, a swing set was damaged.
Police said initial analysis of the evidence indicates both fires were intentionally set. Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos provided by members of the community, along with reviewing leads to locate potential suspects.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.
