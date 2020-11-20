SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A grand jury has indicted Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung and added an additional indictment against a captain linked to a concealed weapons permit scandal that has rocked the Sheriff’s Office.

An official with the Sheriff’s Office told KPIX 5 Friday that Sung was formally indicted and has been placed on administrative leave. The office also confirmed the jury issued an additional indictment against Capt. James Jensen, who has been on administrative leave since August.

Details about the specific charges were not immediately available.

Earlier this year, Jensen was among several people indicted on felony bribery and conspiracy charges in a scheme tied to Sheriff Laurie Smith’s 2018 reelection campaign. Prosecutors said Jensen and three other defendants are accused of conspiring to engineer a $90,000 bribe — $45,000 of which allegedly went to support Smith’s re-election — to obtain the permits.

In addition to conspiracy and bribery charges, Jensen is accused of falsifying public records. If convicted, all four defendants could face prison time.

“Our concern is not whether the Sheriff grants many or few CCW licenses, but whether they are being granted or denied for the wrong reasons,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement when the charges were first announced in August. “CCW licenses should not be given out in exchange for campaign donations. They should not be for sale.”

Last month, two former managers of Silicon Valley international security firm AS Solution Inc. pleaded guilty to charges related to the scandal.

District Attorney Rosen’s office said an additional announcement pertaining to the CCW bribery case will take place Monday morning.