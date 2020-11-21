BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley firefighters were battling a six-alarm fire Saturday evening at an apartment building under construction near the University of California campus.
The fire is located in an apartment building under construction and believed to be unoccupied in the 2000 block of University Avenue, two blocks west of the Cal campus.
#BREAKING Fire crews in #Berkeley are responding to a 2-alarm fire on University Ave. at an apartment building under construction. pic.twitter.com/WdIPDREj1i
— BREAKING NEWS SF (@BreakingNews_SF) November 22, 2020
University Avenue was closed between Shattuck Avenue and Milvia Street and traffic in the neighborhood, bounded by Shattuck Avenue, Addison Street, Milvia Street and Berkeley Way are impacted, according to the Berkeley Police Department.
The scene captured on social media showed crews working as flames shot from windows and the roof of the multi-story building. It is unclear if anyone has been hurt.
Picked up Postmates pizza and across the street is this inferno going on in Berkeley, CA. pic.twitter.com/ypVz9LlPuZ
— TheVideoGameManiac (@TheVGM_SFW) November 22, 2020
