SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The night-time curfew for most of the Bay Area, for counties in the purple most-restrictive tier, went into effect late Saturday. It was met with anxiety, resignation and anger.

Some two dozen protestors gathered down the street from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s house a little after the 10 p.m. curfew deadline. Most of the crowd dispersed and left about an hour later.

A couple trucks with signs saying, “Recall Newsom” also drove by a few times. San Jose police officers set up cones and a few police vehicles on each side of 15th street and Washington.

“There is no curfew,” said San Jose resident Chris Griffin. “They can’t do that.”

“This is an illegal curfew at 10 o’clock,” added Danville resident David Gaskell. “We’re not going to abide by it. It’s ridiculous.”

Reaction to this latest lock-down measure is mixed. A few hours before the curfew went into effect, diners were aware of the clock ticking.

“We plan to follow it and do our part,” said San Francisco resident J.P. Patterson. “We’re here just with our family members and we’re keeping it safe. We understand how important it is to follow our local government guidance.”

“Tonight we’ve already felt a calmer nite and presence with people,” added Rachel Kaiser of District San Jose, a restaurant and bar in San Pedro Square. “There’s already a difference in the air already.”

How the 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew for non-essential outings will be enforced is not clear across all counties. But San Jose police and other local authorities say their role is to educate, and not to arrest and cite violators.

“I wouldn’t want them to be too extreme with the enforcement but at the same time if things are getting out of hand and there are big underground house parties in vacant buildings then there should be some citation or warnings,” said San Jose resident Chris Hilton.

What is certain, is the impact on businesses closing early for at least the next month.

“The last few hours before midnite was our busiest most profitable time so financially it’s going to be a big toll for us as a small business,” said Kaiser.

Six of the Bay Area counties are under the new curfew. San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties are in less restrictive tiers so the curfew doesn’t apply for now.

But Health officials expect that to change in the coming days.