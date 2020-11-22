DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A 52-year-old Danville resident died Sunday when he crashed after striking a bicycle and rider that fell into his path, Danville police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on San Ramon Valley Boulevard near the intersection of Fountain Springs Drive about 12:30 p.m. when a rider in the southbound bicycle lane lost control and fell into the traffic lane.

The motorcycle struck the bicycle and crashed, leaving the rider with serious injuries.

Paramedics from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family.

The bicycle rider was taken to San Ramon Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Police closed San Ramon Valley Boulevard between Fountain Springs Drive and Elworthy Ranch Road for a time.

The collision is under investigation by Danville police and no charges have been filed.

