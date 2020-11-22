SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A weather system in the Pacific will begin sending large waves crashing onto Northern California beaches mid-week with swells of 12-17 feet on Thanksgiving, forecasters said.

While it was still too early to post a high surf warning, the National Weather Service said Sunday that a northwest swell would begin building on Wednesday morning with waves of 4-7 feet at intervals of 18-21 seconds.

By Thanksgiving, forecasters predicted waves of 12-17 feet at 15-17 second intervals.

A large northwest swell will arrive along the coast mid-week with forerunners expected starting Weds morning. Swells will then build Weds night and Thrs before diminishing on Fri. Pay close attention to the forecast in the coming days, and never turn your back to the ocean.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hKcbvGB16C — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 22, 2020

Among the areas most exposed to the northwest swells are San Francisco’s Ocean Beach; San Mateo County’s Montara State Beach; Monterey County’s Marina State Beach and Monastery Beach in Carmel.

While the swells were good news for surfers, they also have triggered warnings for holiday beachgoers and fishermen to be on the alert for rip currents and potentially deadly sneaker waves.

“Sneaker waves often catch people off guard and knock them into the ocean,” NWS forecasters said during a similar northwest swell earlier this month. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

If you do find yourself in a rip current, officials said swimmers “should swim parallel to the coast to escape the rip current before trying to swim for shore.”

They also said fishermen should also avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.