Comments
Crews responded about 9:30 p.m. to the report of a crash at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Marsh Creek Road, with one vehicle
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Two people were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision in a rural area near Brentwood, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.
Crews responded about 9:30 p.m. to the report of a crash at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Marsh Creek Road, with one vehicle
reported to be smoking.
A passerby with a fire extinguisher had put out a fire in one vehicle by the time emergency personnel had arrived.
Six people, including three children, were evaluated, and two were taken to the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.