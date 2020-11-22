CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Two people were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision in a rural area near Brentwood, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Crews responded about 9:30 p.m. to the report of a crash at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Marsh Creek Road, with one vehicle
reported to be smoking.

A passerby with a fire extinguisher had put out a fire in one vehicle by the time emergency personnel had arrived.

Six people, including three children, were evaluated, and two were taken to the hospital.

