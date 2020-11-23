SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A grand jury has issued two indictments​ charging Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung, Sheriff’s Captain James Jensen, a local business owner and the head of Global Security for Apple with bribery in the concealed weapons permit scandal, prosecutors announced Monday.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced that Sung and Jensen are accused of requesting bribes for concealed firearms (CCW) licenses.

Meanwhile, insurance broker Harpreet Chadha and Apple’s Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer are accused of offering bribes to get them.

Earlier this year, Jensen was among several people indicted on felony bribery and conspiracy charges in a scheme tied to Sheriff Laurie Smith’s 2018 reelection campaign. Prosecutors said Jensen and three other defendants are accused of conspiring to engineer a $90,000 bribe — $45,000 of which allegedly went to support Smith’s re-election — to obtain the permits.

Sheriff Smith has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

The defendants will be arraigned on January 11, 2021. If convicted, the defendants could receive prison time.

“Undersheriff Sung and Captain Jensen treated CCW licenses as commodities and found willing buyers,” Rosen said. “Bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney’s Office, not rewarded with compliance.”

The two-year investigation revealed that Undersheriff Sung, aided by Jensen in one instance, held up the issuance of CCW licenses, refusing to release them until the applicants gave something of value.

In the case of four licenses withheld from Apple employees, Sung and Jensen managed to extract from Thomas Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff’s Office.

The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney’s Office executed at the Sheriff’s Office seizing all its CCW license records.

In the case of the CCW license withheld from Harpreet Chadha, Sung managed to extract from Chadha a promise of $6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game at the SAP Center on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Smith’s family members and some of her biggest political supporters held a small celebration of her re-election as sheriff in the suite.

Last month, two former managers of Silicon Valley international security firm AS Solution Inc. pleaded guilty to charges related to the scandal.

Under state law, it is a crime to carry a concealed firearm without a CCW license. Although state law requires that the applicant demonstrate “good cause” for the license, in addition to completing a firearms course and having good moral character, the sheriff has broad discretion in determining who should qualify.

Sung’s indictment brings the concealed carry permit bribery investigation into the highest levels of the sheriff’s office, one step away, possibly from the sheriff herself.

“Given the fact that Laurie Smith ultimately is the person who has to sign off on whether someone receives a concealed weapons permit, it would appear that she could be, logically, the next target,” said attorney Jaime Leanos.

“She is the person who would have benefited from this scheme if they’re actually making political contributions for her campaign, with an understanding that if they contributed sufficient amounts of money that they would be put first in line to receive these permits,” Leanos went on to say.

The Rev. Jeff Moore, president of the Silicon Valley NAACP, had a CCW permit that was not renewed for unknown reasons. Moore said the growing scandal is a reflection of the failure of Smith’s leadership.

“If she truly had respect for this community, she would step down and walk away and turn over the keys,” Moore said.