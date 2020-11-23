SANTA ROSA (KPIX) – After the first week of the COVID-19 curfew, law enforcement and medical community were assessing how it went.

The curfew asks residents not to go out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., but Santa Rosa police say for them, it’s a judgment call.

“Businesses that are non-essential need to be closed by 10 p.m. and non-essential gatherings need to be broken up by 10 p.m. and be home if they can. But, we’re not going to be stopping vehicles at 10:05 or stopping folks walking downtown to see if they’re going home,” said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

But police will respond to loud parties and any other call for service when they receive complaints.

Dr. Tarannum Guller is Chief of Staff at San Jose Regional Medical Center.

“Whatever you can at this point, please abide by what’s being rolled out because it based on a lot of learning, science,” said Dr. Guller.

Across town, folks weren’t sure about the curfew.

“A lot of people don’t like it and a lot of people are not doing it. People don’t wear the mask, and a whole bunch of other stuff but you know, things are getting worse,” said one woman leaving the post office.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Patrol Lt. Mike Raasch says the first weekend went well.

“The first weekend, we had zero complaints regarding this new law,” said Lt. Raasch.

Law enforcement is taking a soft approach and Medical staffs are asking folks to stay home.