MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A man made off with a large sum of cash in a bank robbery Monday morning in Millbrae, police said.

The suspect walked into the Wells Fargo branch at 490 Broadway just before 10 a.m., handed a teller a note and demanded cash.

The suspect was given a large amount and he left the bank walking quickly.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, 35 to 40 years old with all black clothing on.

Police said the suspect never said anything about having a weapon and no weapons were seen during the robbery. Police do not believe any other suspects exist nor were any vehicles involved.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (800) 547-2700.

