MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Monterey Police requested the public’s help Monday seeking a suspect who groped a woman as she jogged on a coastal trail days before.
Officers had responded around 6:40 a.m. Friday to the trail near the 2600 block of Sand Dunes Drive after the jogger reported being grabbed from behind and groped. She was able to fight off the suspect, who fled north, according to police.
A witness chased after the suspect but was unable to stop him. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and was wearing dark-colored jeans, a hat or beanie, and a blue mask, police said.
Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Michael Bruno at (831) 646-3965 or bruno@monterey.org.
