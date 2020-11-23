SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were killed and another seriously injured Sunday night in a multiple stabbing at San Jose’s Grace Baptist Church, authorities said.

San Jose police tweeted around 8:47 p.m. that officers were responding to the church located at 484 E San Fernando St near the San Jose State campus.

They followed with a posting at 9:30 p.m. saying — “We can confirm we have multiple stabbing victims; some with life threatening injuries.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed that at least two of the victims had died.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown tonight,” he tweeted.

He also initially said police had the suspect in custody. A short time later he deleted the tweet, saying that the San Jose Police Department would provide an update.

I’ve just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening. A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 23, 2020

San Jose police also confirmed two had died posting — “Two victims have succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced deceased.”

Police also specifically stated on Twitter that there was “no confirmation of an arrest.”

No confirmation of an arrest. Please refer to our feed for updates. This is a very active scene. Thank you for your patience. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

The victims may be homeless who were allowed into the church to escape the cold.

“No church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing,” San Jose police tweeted. “Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold.”

Video from the scene shows a large response by police and emergency vehicles.

CBS SF was able to confirm that there were two crime scenes being investigated by police and that one was inside the church and the other was outside.

The two fatal stabbing victims are the 40th and 41st homicides in San Jose in 2020, police said. The scene was still active after 11 p.m.

San Jose Police tweeted that they would issue a press release Monday morning to provide more details “when more facts are known.”