SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was in custody Monday after a stabbing inside San Jose’s Grace Baptist church, housing homeless on a cold night, left two dead and others seriously injured, authorities said.

Police have not released additional information about the stabbing, but did confirm on social media that a suspect was in custody. No other information about the suspect or the motive have been released.

San Jose police officers responded to the church located at 484 E San Fernando St near the San Jose State campus at around 8:47 p.m. Sunday after receiving 911 calls.

Arriving officers discovered two crime scenes — one inside and one outside the church with “multiple stabbing victims; some with life threatening injuries.”

A large response from police and emergency medical crews followed.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed on social media Sunday night that at least two of the victims had died.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown tonight,” he tweeted.

I’ve just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening. A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 23, 2020

San Jose police also confirmed two had been pronounced dead and others had been taken to the hospital for treatment of serious stab wounds. No further information has been released on the victims.

At the time of the stabbing, there were no religious services underway and the church was housing local homeless as a shelter from a cold night.

Video from the scene shows a large response by police and emergency vehicles.

The two fatal stabbing victims are the 40th and 41st homicides in San Jose in 2020, police said. According to the San Jose Mercury News, San Jose has soared past the 10-year average of 37. In 2012, the city recorded 46 homicides with 47 occurring in 2016, which were the city’s highest totals in about 30 years.

San Jose Police tweeted that they would issue a press release Monday morning to provide more details “when more facts are known.”